Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit.

The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars.

No serious injuries were reported, but one lane was blocked and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

The crash came after one earlier in Aiken County, also involving a semi.

That head-on crash between the big-rig and a vehicle happened at 1:41 p.mn. at Williston and Mount Beulah roads.

One person was injured and had to be extricated, deputies said.

