Augusta mayor travels to D.C. for national conference

Garnett Johnson
Garnett Johnson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson will travel to Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

He’ll participate in the conference from Wednesday through Friday.

Johnson is not using city funds for travel.

The Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more.

There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each is represented at the conference by its chief elected official.

The conference holds its winter meeting each January and an annual meeting each June.

Mayors contribute to the development of national urban policy by serving on one or more of the conference’s standing committees. The policy positions adopted at the annual meeting collectively represent the views of the nation’s mayors and are distributed to the president and Congress.

