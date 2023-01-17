Aiken hospital offers $25,000 sign-on bonus for nurses

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is fighting a nurse shortage by offering a sign-on bonus of tens of thousands of dollars.

The nurse shortage was a problem before COVID, but the pandemic made things worse as many exhausted health care workers got out of the industry.

Schools like Augusta Tech are trying to get people trained to meet the demand , and now hospitals are upping the ante with signing bonuses.

At Aiken Regional, qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.

To recruit those nurses as well as support personnel, job fairs are planned throughout the year.

Walk-in Wednesdays will be available for those interested in current open positions or submitting their resume for future opportunities.

During job fairs, interested candidates may participate in on-site interviews and meet members of the recruitment and management teams. Candidates who are hired for open positions may have the opportunity to begin employment paperwork while on-site.

Full- and part-time employees are eligible for benefits that include but not limited to health insurance, paid time off, 401(k) and tuition reimbursement.

Here’s a schedule of 2023 job fairs at Aiken Regional:

Environmental services – every second Tuesday, 1-3:30 p.m.

Nursing – 1-3:30 p.m. on the Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 13, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.

Walk-in Wednesdays – every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon except for December, which will only be held the first two Wednesdays of the month.

For additional job fair dates, visit aikenregional.com/careers.

Job fairs are held in the hospital’s main lobby unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required. Interested candidates can apply online or walk-in and are highly encouraged to bring an updated resume for a possible offer on the spot.

For more information and to view available opportunities, visit aikenregional.com/careers.

