Aiken animal shelter visits Graniteville Elementary students

Kathy Cagle says it’s great to see these students interested in the dog, and she hopes these essays will help get more animals adopted.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends of the Animal Shelter paid a special visit to students at Graniteville Elementary.

The goal was to introduce a dog to the kids and have them write a persuasive paper about why they should adopt a pet.

We stopped by the school to see how the lesson went over with the students.

“Our students are going to be writing persuasive essays to try to persuade people to adopt the pets at the animal shelter in Aiken County,” said Jordan Barrett, a second-grade teacher.

Her students are getting ready to write persuasive essays, but they’ll be writing about something in their community.

“It would be closer to home than just a random pet for them to be writing about,” she said.

Kathy Cagle with Friends of the Aiken County Animal Shelter spoke to the students. She also brought pictures of real adoptable pets for each student to write about.

“They can write a little about them, why somebody should come out and adopt, and what we’ll do is we’re gonna laminate those and put them on their kennels, we’ll advertise them, and see if we can get people interested in these pets by seeing what children think of them,” she said.

Cagle says it’s great to see these students interested in the dog, and she hopes these essays will help get more animals adopted.

“They were really connected with the dog and what we were doing, and I’m super excited to see what they write,” said Cagle.

Barrett said: “The kids enjoyed it, and just seeing the kids have that much fun and be that excited about learning and writing is very important.”

Cagle says the essays will be posted on kennels.

If you’re interested in having a dog visit your school, you can contact Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

