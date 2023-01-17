Submit Photos/Videos
2nd annual HBCU college fair for T.W. Josey students

The fair will be located inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The fair will be located inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.(Richmond County School System)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation, Inc. will be hosting its 2nd Annual HBCU College Fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School.

The fair will be located inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Over 15 historically Black colleges and universities as well as our armed forces recruiters will be on-site to talk with and recruit the students of T.W. Josey for higher education and military service.

For more information go to T.W. Josey’s website.

