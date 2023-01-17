2nd annual HBCU college fair for T.W. Josey students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation, Inc. will be hosting its 2nd Annual HBCU College Fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School.

The fair will be located inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Over 15 historically Black colleges and universities as well as our armed forces recruiters will be on-site to talk with and recruit the students of T.W. Josey for higher education and military service.

For more information go to T.W. Josey’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.