Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day

An 11-year-old boy turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time. (Source: @thomasadrianna1 / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) – A very special moment between a Florida bride and her 11-year-old son has gone viral.

Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look” between the bride and her son on the big day.

While details of the wedding and family were kept private, the “first look” moment has amassed more than 7.6 million views on TikTok.

At the wedding in St. Augustine, Florida, the 11-year-old boy – dressed in a suit – turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time.

“You look amazing. You ready to walk me down the aisle?” she asks.

He nods, and then begins crying.

The two share a hug and a kiss, and the bride asks, “Happy tears? You promise?” as she wipes away his tears.

The boy nods and says, “I’m so happy for you.”

“First looks” are a modern tradition in which a bride, fully ready for the wedding, shows herself in her wedding dress to family, friends, or even the groom for the first time ahead of the ceremony. This creates a special private moment for the people involved, allowing for genuine reactions without the pressure of a crowd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital

Latest News

It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and...
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
Milk, egg prices discussed during Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah
FILE - Former adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault...
Porn actor Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape
Kathy Cagle says it’s great to see these students interested in the dog, and she hopes these...
Aiken animal shelter visits Graniteville Elementary students
Whether you’ve seen the videos online, or just gone shopping lately, you know everyone is...
Egg prices are at their highest in almost 50 years