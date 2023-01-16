Virtual racers rally around Columbia County dog-mauling victim

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap was scheduled for his fifth surgery Monday, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier this month as he was riding his bike.

Over the weekend, the 11-year-old was getting visitors at the hospital where he’ll be for weeks.

He was even able to be wheeled outside for a little bit.

On Sunday night, a virtual race league dedicated the race to Justin.

One of the racers took it upon himself and made his car light green, bearing Justin’s face and the hashtag #JustinTough to raise awareness for Justin.

Justin remains in good spirits as the community rallies behind him – even recording a video from his hospital bed last week, telling people, “Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m OK.”

Justin was attacked by three dogs Jan. 6 on Langston Drive in Columbia County. The dogs ripped his scalp from his head and inflicted numerous other injuries. The owner surrendered the animals to the county.

