Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tax return boosts Ga. gas prices, while S.C. holds stead

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gas prices stayed relatively steady in the past week in South Carolina but rose in Georgia – although the Peach State’s increase can be chalked up to the return of the state’s fuel tax.

The average price Monday in Georgia was $3.07 per gallon, up from $2.81 a week ago. But that price from a week ago was just before Georgia restored its 30-cent-per-gallon fuel tax, which had been on hold since gas prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The average Monday in Augusta was $3.07, up from $2.89 a week earlier.

Meanwhile the average Monday in South Carolina was $3, down a penny from a week earlier.

MORE | Living expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

The average Monday in Aiken and Edgefield counties was $3.04, up about a penny from a week earlier.

“The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected.”

De Haan says a rise in COVID cases and deaths in China could slow the jump in demand there.

“Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat,” he said. “The window on price drops, however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Head Coach Zakeya Goldsberry
Greenbrier High basketball coach charged after altercation with student
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Tabitha Barlet and Kaleb Lord, previously wanted for assault in Burke County have been found.
Deputies arrest pair in Burke County aggravated assault

Latest News

Fist bump
If you’re looking for a job, here are some opportunities
Plant Vogtle outside Waynesboro, Ga.
Plant Vogtle reactor startup delayed due to vibrating pipe
The building will be used to teach middle school students in both Columbia and Richmond...
Construction plans move forward for Junior Achievement center
Officials believe solar plans could light up Georgia’s future