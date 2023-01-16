Submit Photos/Videos
Shaq eats frog legs after losing bet TCU would beat Georgia in national championship game

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word.

Before Monday’s College Football National Championship game, O’Neal bet “Inside the NBA” panelist Ernie Johnson’s alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs, would not beat the Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs.

But on Monday, Georgia defeated TCU 65-7, which meant O’Neal had to pay off his debt to Johnson along with friends Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

“Anything fried tastes good, so if he can fry them legs he’s got a chance of getting through it. That might be his only way to do the frog legs,” said Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart.

On Thursday’s episode of “Inside the NBA,” Johnson wearing a UGA football helmet served O’Neal some frog legs on a platter and he wasted no time devouring them.

In fact, it looked like O’Neal enjoyed the frog legs. The big guy even showed a close-up of the snack stuck in between his teeth.

