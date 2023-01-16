Submit Photos/Videos
Officials warn of contractor scams after tornadoes rake CSRA

By Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Officials warn Georgia homeowners and business owners to be wary of scammers as they look to hire contractors to help assess and clean up damage from last week’s tornadoes.

After tornadoes ripped through multiple areas of Georgia, including the CSRA, on Thursday, many homeowners and business owners are looking to clean up some of the damage left behind. On Friday, many people worked to clean up debris and damage.

“We know that many of our citizens are beginning the process of having their homes and property repaired. During this process, we do not want to see anyone fall victim to scammers and others with less than honorable intentions,” state officials said in a statement.

It is important to “research the business name online, inquire about references, licensing, and whether the business is insured.”

“Please do not simply take anyone at their word alone and ask for proof before signing any contract or allowing money to exchange hands. Reaching out to trusted family, friends and your insurance company are a few of the safest ways to conduct business during this time,” officials said.

According to Georgia Insurance Commission officials, those impacted by storm damage should follow the following steps:

Call your insurance company after assessing the damage.

  • Take pictures and videos.
  • Save your receipts if you need to pay for something immediately.
  • Protect your property, like using a tarp if there is a hole in your roof. It’s actually required because it’s a part of your insurance contract.”

From reports by WANF

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

