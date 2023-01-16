Submit Photos/Videos
MLK Day 2023: Clyburn shares his experiences with Dr. King

Rep. James E. Clyburn
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day for 2023 Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) shared his memories of King.

He said in a statement, “I was fortunate to meet Dr. King as a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. I often call that first meeting my “Saul to Paul” transition, because I was never the same.”

Clyburn said the last time he saw King alive was at a lunch in Charleston in 1967, " He was assassinated nine months later, and I still remember getting that news. I went home, numb, and sat in my house, turned on the radio, and listened the rest of the night. The sun came up with me sitting there.”

“Dr. King inspired many, including me. I dedicated my life and career to fighting for justice, equality, and civil rights for all and still do to this day in Congress.”

