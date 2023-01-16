WATCH LIVE: Martin Luther King Day being marked across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With celebrations and days of service, the birthday of late civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being observed across the CSRA.

Among the events is one in Grovetown hosted by Councilwoman Ceretta Smith. The theme is “Together We Can Be the Dream,” and the keynote speaker is Bishop Esaias Merritt from Macedonia Church of Grovetown.

Watch a live stream above.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.