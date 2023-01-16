Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH LIVE: Martin Luther King Day being marked across the CSRA

By Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With celebrations and days of service, the birthday of late civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being observed across the CSRA.

Among the events is one in Grovetown hosted by Councilwoman Ceretta Smith. The theme is “Together We Can Be the Dream,” and the keynote speaker is Bishop Esaias Merritt from Macedonia Church of Grovetown.

Watch a live stream above.

