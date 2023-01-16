Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Head Coach Zakeya Goldsberry
Greenbrier High basketball coach charged after altercation with student
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten

Latest News

Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
"King Day at the Dome" in South Carolina.
'King Day at the Dome' held in South Carolina
Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
After Credits is mostly crowd-sourced information letting you know if it’s worth staying in...
What the Tech: After Credits shows movies behind the scenes