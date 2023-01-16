Hundreds commemorate MLK during ceremony at S.C. State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people gathered outside South Carolina’s State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy – and reflect on how to carry it forward.

Monday marked the first time the annual “King Day at the Dome” event was held in-person since the pandemic started.

King Day at the Dome has traditionally drawn in Democrats running for president ahead of South Carolina’s “first in the South” primary.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

This isn’t a primary year – so that wasn’t the case Monday.

But the keynote speaker was still a prominent one – Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi – who recently chaired the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“If Martin was here today, he’d say, ‘Thank goodness for those folk in South Carolina. They havne’t forgotten my dream. They’re keeping that dream alive. Thank God for the work that they continue to do,’” said Rep. Bennie Thompson-D. Miss.

But Thompson says that work isn’t done.

He and other speakers at Monday’s event urged South Carolinians to learn from history.

“We must continue to fight forward,” said Brenda Murphy, NAACP South Carolina state conference president. “We cannot go to sleep. As matter of fact, I think we’ve been sleeping too long. We’ve gotta wake up. We have a lot of work to do.”

The event’s theme this year: “If It Happened Once, It Can Happen Again.”

Before the State House rally – participants marched down Columbia’s Main Street – following the same route hundreds of African-American students took in 1961 – at the height of the Civil Rights Movement – to protest segregation.

“When we see the water drawing back, we cannot fall asleep. We cannot stand still. We cannot be apathetic. We cannot wait until the presidential election. We must rally our people and our troops now. We must register people to vote. We must act now!” said state Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D-Richland.

Other speakers told the crowd that not voting has consequences.

Last November – several Black state representatives lost their seats at the State House.

A federal court also recently struck down South Carolina’s redrawn Congressional map for being racially gerrymandered – after the NAACP sued.

“We need to push our legislators to change things that need to be changed, that are important to our community,” said student Courtney McClain of the NAACP state conference.

“King Day at the Dome” started more than 20 years ago – as a protest against the Confederate flag being flow on top of the State House dome.

The flag was eventually removed from State House grounds in 2015 – and today, some speakers lamented the presence of Confederate monuments and statues that remain here.

