Grovetown councilwoman hosts event to honor MLK

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown City Councilwoman Ceretta Smith hosted a MLK celebration and food giveaway at the Liberty Park community center this morning.

The event focused on the theme ‘Together We can be the Dream.’

It leaned into the faith aspect that was a large part of Reverend Martin Luther King’s speeches and featured Bishop Esaias Merritt from the Macedonia Church of Grovetown as the keynote speaker.

Several awards were given out to those who make an impact in the Grovetown community.

Macedonia Church received a community award for its food giveaways.

“That’s what we need. We need good strong leaders that are modeling good, wholesome, MLK leadership,” Smith said.

