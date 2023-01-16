For the first time, Aspen Jetter’s family speaks out

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, the family of a five-year-old who was missing for weeks is speaking out.

Aspen Jeter’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was killed Thanksgiving day and Aspen was nowhere to be found.

Police found her two weeks later with her father in Virginia.

He’s been arrested and charged with murdering her mother.

Jeter is back home in Orangeburg County and the road to recovery is just beginning.

Steven Jumper, her cousin, says, “It’s been a journey. We just got the phone call that said come get her and we didn’t hesitate.”

The Virginia and South Carolina departments of social services made the arrangements to bring her home.

Now, her mother’s side of the family is caring for her. Her uncle Paulus, her cousin Steven, and his wife Katie made the five-hour trip to Danville, Virginia to bring Jetter back home.

Paulus Jumper, her uncle, says, “It was a very long ride up there to get her couldn’t wait to get her back and was very emotional. And it’s sweet to have her back.”

Without going into specifics, the Jumper family says her health was not in the best condition when she was found with her father, Antar Jeter. They say she spent two weeks in the hospital.

Paulus Jumper says, “Night and day difference. since we got her and since she’s been in the hospital. Night and day difference. She’s more alert. See what she’s doing right there, she wasn’t doing that before, she was just sitting there.”

They say Jetter is currently on a feeding tube. Steven Jumper says he had to stop working because her daily therapy sessions and hospital visits have become a 24-hour job.

He says, “It’s a big change, financially and mentally, it’s been draining, but it’s worth it.”

As for Antar Jeter, he’s in custody in Virginia waiting for his extradition hearing

Paulus jumper, says, “I guess we all can fool people.”

The Jumper family says aspen doesn’t seem to be fully aware of what may have transpired between her mother and father. They say their main concern is getting aspen healthy again.

The family is working on making visitation arrangements with Jeter’s family.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.