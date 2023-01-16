Fatal crash on I-95 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County.

At 11:42 a.m. Sunday, a person driving a 2015 Infinity Q50 was going northbound on I-95 when they veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He says this happened near exit 90, eight miles south of Santee, and the driver died on the scene.

While details on the crash are limited and a name has not been released yet, News 12 will continue to update this incident as information comes in.

