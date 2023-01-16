Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood

Around 7 a.m. Monday, deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off of Baker Place Road...
By Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars.

Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect.

The suspect is an unknown male wearing a red hoodie, and a photo was released of him.

If you see anyone suspicious or live in the area and have the suspect on video, call 706-541-2800.

