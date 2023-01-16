Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Staying dry for MLK Day with increasing cloud cover. Big warm up through mid-week with rain returning by Tuesday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting this MLK Monday on the colder side with temps in the mid-20s. Highs will be near to slightly above average Monday afternoon as winds shift to the southwest helping high temperatures warm into the lower 60s with upper 60s by Tuesday and lower to middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The first of a series of storm systems arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. A secondary system moves in Thursday with higher rain chances in comparison to Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle 70s by Wednesday and Thursday, so there could be a few rumbles of thunder ahead of the front Thursday. Skies will clear Friday with slightly cooler temperatures, then yet another system rolls in just in time to bring a chance of rain for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to return to near average by the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to lower 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - Mostly sunny early in the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night - Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. Light winds from the southwest.

Tuesday - 40% showers. Cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind between 5-10 mph. Gusts near 20 mph possible.

Tuesday night - Showers ending by 1am. Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 50s. Southwest wind between 3-8 mph.

