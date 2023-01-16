Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his...
A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.(Gray News, file)
By Amanda Hara and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit.

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.

Authorities said law enforcement showed up at John Edwin Harris’ nearby home where, they said, he was driving his wife’s car down the driveway.

Harris told officers he allowed his 5-year-old son to drive the car and that the child jerked the steering wheel, which caused the crash, according to an affidavit.

The child told officers he was not hurt, according to a report. Harris was charged with driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Head Coach Zakeya Goldsberry
Greenbrier High basketball coach charged after altercation with student
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
Tabitha Barlet and Kaleb Lord, previously wanted for assault in Burke County have been found.
Deputies arrest pair in Burke County aggravated assault

Latest News

The death toll has reached at least 37 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
WATCH LIVE: Martin Luther King Day being marked across the CSRA
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
Italian paramilitary police say they have arrested convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro...
Italy: No 1 wanted Mafia boss held after 30 years on the run