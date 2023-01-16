Augusta turns MLK day into a day of service for the homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new mayor is turning the celebration of Martin Luther King into a day of service.

Volunteers from the University of Georgia Alumni Association worked with Project Refresh to help provide for the homeless.

We went to see how Martin Luther King’s mission and the group’s mission coincide on this day.

Today, dozens of volunteers from Georgia alumni to the mayor, assisted at the master’s table and project refresh to help those in our area experiencing homelessness.

Each person who came through was given a grab bag of shampoo, conditioner, clothing items such as shoes, hats, gloves.

Mayor Garrett Johnson who was an organizer of the event, and says that Doctor King’s life was built on providing service to others, so what better way to honor him in this way.

“Luxury that we take for granted every day, the simpleness of a shower. You have people on this cold day come up with everything they own, to step into a portable trailer to shower and only given 15 minutes not only shower, but to change and, and not have the ability to do it in the privacy like us in our homes. It just it’s just an eye opening experience for me to witness,” Mayor Johnson says.

Golden Harvest recorded more than 200 people experiencing homelessness stopped by the masters table.

