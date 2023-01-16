Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

The Ahmaud Arbery case was a catalyst or a change in a longtime Georgia law. Here's a look at how and why.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison.

Gregory McMichael was convicted in the Feb. 23, 3030, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan.

Travis McMichael pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Arbery, a Black jogger who the McMichaels chased and cornered in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Glynn County, claiming they thought he was a prowler. Bryan documented the confrontation on video.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of murder on Feb. 22, 2022. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

The three white men weren’t arrested or prosecuted for months after the killing. It was one of several instances of white men killing Black people that led to nationwide protests.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Head Coach Zakeya Goldsberry
Greenbrier High basketball coach charged after altercation with student
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten

Latest News

Lucy Laney Museum of Black history gives tours for MLK day
Lucy Laney Museum of Black history gives tours for MLK day
More than 200 people experiencing homelessness stopped by the master's table
More than 200 people experiencing homelessness stopped by the master's table
South Carolina lawmakers and others marked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday.
Hundreds commemorate MLK during ceremony at S.C. State House
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
"King Day at the Dome" in South Carolina.
'King Day at the Dome' held in South Carolina