Abilene Baptist Church hosts 36th annual MLK celebration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Martin Luther King celebrations throughout our area, honoring the man who was at the forefront of civil rights.

Abilene Baptist Church hosted the 36th annual Global Race Unity memorial celebration in honor of Dr. King, Monday morning.

Organizers say this year’s theme is ‘Overcoming Oppression Without Violence.’

It featured Reverend Clarence Moore from Good Shepherd Baptist Church as the guest speaker.

Several awards were handed out to businesses and organizations that make an impact on our community.

There was also a moment when 20-year-old Tyrique Robinson, was remembered.

Before his death, he was the youngest member-elect of the Richmond County board of education.

