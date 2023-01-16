Submit Photos/Videos
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford officials said nurses at Woodside Village checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. that morning. However, the woman was found dead on a back patio later that morning at 6 a.m.

WOIO reports the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Officers said they believe the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm. Once outside, they said she most likely fell after slipping on ice and could not get back up.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

