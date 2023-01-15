Submit Photos/Videos
Suspects wanted in Burke County assault found

Tabitha Barlet and Kaleb Lord, previously wanted for assault in Burke County have been found.
Tabitha Barlet and Kaleb Lord, previously wanted for assault in Burke County have been found.(CONTRIBUTED)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people wanted for assault in Burke County since November, have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Tabitha Barlet, 23, and Kaleb Lord, 21, were wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault that occurred on November 2, on River Road in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Barlet was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

Lord has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal trespass.

The Burke County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post they are thankful for the work of their officers to make it possible.

