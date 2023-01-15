Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Staying dry Sunday and Monday. Big warm up, rain on the way by midweek.
By Chris Still
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will remain well below average Sunday and Monday, but a nice warm up is on the way ahead of the next storm system that will bring more rain to our area for the upcoming work week. Winds will shift to the southwest Monday afternoon helping high temperatures to warm into the lower 60s with upper 60s by Tuesday and lower to middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The first of a series of storm systems arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. The second system, that may end up being the biggest rain maker in our area, moves in Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday, so there may be a few rumbles of thunder ahead of the front Thursday. Skies will clear Friday with slightly cooler temperatures, then yet another system rolls in just in time to bring a chance of rain for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to return to near average next weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s Saturday.

NEXT 48 HOURS

Sunday - Sunny and cool with below average temperatures. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind from the west to northwest at 2 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night - Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the middle to upper 20s . Calm wind.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - Mostly sunny early in the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night - Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. Light winds from the southwest.

01/15/2023 Weather Forecast for Augusta, Fort Gordon and all of the CSRA

