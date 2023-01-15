Augusta families celebrate traditions at annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta kicked off the weekend by celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a parade on Saturday.

The holiday, which takes place the third Monday in January, involves a day of service, practicing faith or living your life like Martin Luther King Jr. would.

Hundreds lined the streets on Saturday to see the parade. It’s a tradition for many and it’s all to support the message that Dr. King spent his entire life trying to spread.

“I was supposed to be working, but I took the extra day off today so I could come to the parade,” Sadie McCoy said.

All of the parade essentials were out on Saturday, including marching bands, dancers and candy.

“We’ve been coming to this parade for over 40 years,” Latrina Jenkins said. “We’ve always stood on the corner of Pine Street.”

It’s at that corner where the tradition continues.

“My grandmother used to bring us here and tell us all about Martin Luther King and what he believed in,” Jenkins said.

It’s the same lesson being passed down to a new generation.

“We have children following in our footsteps and we just want them to remember and know what he has done for our generations to come,” Elisehia Nesbitt said.

The celebrations for the parade goers goes beyond the music and floats.

“The holiday means a day on instead of a day off acts of service working in our community,” Nesbitt said.

It’s the tradition holding this crowd together.

“I want to keep our family together and make sure that even though we separate and go our own separate ways as adults that we still come back together and celebrate something that’s important to us in our family,” Jenkins said.

Families coming together right back where it all started.

“We know to show up right here on Pine Street every year,” Jenkins said.

The celebrations continue on Monday with various days of service hosted throughout the city.

On Monday, Mayor Garnett Johnson, members of his staff, and the Augusta chapter of the UGA Alumni Association will serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday.

