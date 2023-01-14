Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The typical American spent an extra $371 last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to a report from Moody’s Analytics.

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up.

At the inflation peak last June, Moody’s Analytics says the typical family spent an additional $502 per month compared with the year before.

Those extra expenses apply to everything from rent to groceries to utilities.

Families are spending around $82 more per month on shelter and $72 more on food.

Moody’s says the bright spot is gasoline, where people saved $1.55 per month compared with the year before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
Aiken County teacher among those arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road
Head Coach Zakeya Goldsberry
Greenbrier High basketball coach charged after altercation with student
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars

Latest News

A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this...
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot