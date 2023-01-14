Hard work, determination helps Lakeside senior overcome knee injuries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lakeside Senior Point Guard Jayden Lyons has been playing basketball for as long as he can remember.

The game was taken away from him after suffering some serious injuries to his left knee.

Jayden Lyons said, “I’m just blessed, honestly. Initially, doctors didn’t really know if I was going to be able to walk again, being that they had never seen my injury before in a 16/17-year-old child. So, it was like the first injury that those doctors had ever seen. My first injury as well has taken me away from the game of basketball, which I’ve been playing since I was three. So just coming back and being able to walk and just be out here with my guys is just a blessing and all.”

Lakeside Head Basketball Coach Brad Powers added, “He’s the epitome of what we want lakeside basketball to look like.”

Lyons was sidelined for roughly two years with a ruptured patellar tendon, as well as a tubercle fracture and a fractured kneecap. The road to recovery was long and stressful, but he put the work in each day to get back on the court.

“Him being in this gym every morning at like 6:15 a.m.-6:30 a.m., and if I was late to work, he was texting me, ‘why aren’t you here yet? I need to get in the gym and shoot free throws,’ or whatever it may be,” said Powers.

Lyons says he has been cherishing every second he spends on the court since making his return. When he was at his lowest point, his loved ones helped lift him up.

Lyons said, “Honestly without the support of my family, my friends, and my coaches I don’t think that I would’ve been back here on the court like I am right now. It was really tough, not really knowing exactly how I would be able to come back, or if I would be able to come back as well. So just having that extra support system, I can say that that played a big part in my road to recovery.”

The Panthers are searching for their first winning season since 2018, and with number two pushing the pace in his final season, Lakeside is in a good position to do some damage when the postseason rolls around.

Powers said, “He’s a good floor general. He has great court vision, and in a not-so-verbally loud way, he commands respect from everybody, all of his teammates, and they give it to him because of what he’s done.”

Lyons added, “This isn’t the same Lakeside program we’ve had for the past two or three years. The program with this group of guys is really special. I’m just excited to see what we can do in the region, and I’m just proud of my guys and what we’ve been able to accomplish with the first half of the season.”

