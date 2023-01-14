Greenbrier High basketball coach charged after altercation with student

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greenbrier High’s head girls basketball coach has been released on bond from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after an altercation during halftime at Friday’s game.

The altercation occurred between a student and the coach, Zakeya Goldsberry.

Columbia County School District Police charged Goldsberry with family violence and simple battery. Goldsberry was transported to the sheriff’s office, where she was later released on bond.

According to the release, she is also employed with the school district as an environmental science teacher at Greenbrier.

“Safety of students and staff is top priority and the Columbia County School District does not tolerate inappropriate physical contact with students in any capacity,” said the district in a release.

School officials say the case has been submitted to the district’s department of human resources.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.