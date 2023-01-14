Submit Photos/Videos
The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate second National Championship win in Athens

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bulldogs are back in Athens celebrating their second straight national title. In Stetson Bennett’s final game for the Dawgs he accounted for six total touchdown in the 65-7 blowout over TCU.

“I think the coolest thing to me is in 20 years when this is cool to us, we all come back and we’re talking about how Bull intercepted that ball before the half and I threw it to AD for the touchdown. That’s the coolest thing, because this team loves each other. When Coach Smart says he’s never had a group like this, obviously I hadn’t been in this -- whatever, he’s right. We love each other. Every single person on this team would do anything for each other. And you know, it’s a special group, man,” said Bennett after Monday’s game.

The parade ends with a celebration with the team inside Sanford Stadium.

