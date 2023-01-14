Euchee Creek Elementary goes green for 11-year-old dog attack victim

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jan. 13 marks one week since three dogs attacked Justin Gilstrap on his bike in Columbia County.

Since then, the community has come together to raise more than $160,000 to help pay his hospital bills. We stopped by his school Friday, where Euchee Creek Elementary students and teachers rallied in support, wearing green with the hashtag “JustinTough.”

The hashtag has been making the rounds all over social media since his mother made the first post on Facebook.

Those who miss him say he’s tough as nails.

“Justin is one of those unforgettable students. Everybody in this building knows who he is,” said Julie Busby, a fifth-grade teacher. He’s very candid. He just kind of tells it like it is.”

Gilstrap is known at Euchee Creek for many things.

Tab Purvis is also a fifth-grade teacher. She said, “Justin gave the best hugs.”

The love for the 11-year-old boy was on full display.

“Just walking around seeing the ocean of green today is just very inspirational,” said Busby.

A sea of green and a hashtag. It’s all in support of everyone’s friend.

“He’s kind of grown up with me, or I’ve grown up with him. I’m not really sure which of the two is correct, but he’s just somebody that’s always been around,” she said.

Now that he’s not around, his absence is hard to miss.

Fifth-grade Teacher Erin Grant said: “I think every day he would come into my class and he would say, ‘hey, buddy.’ That’ll be the first thing he’d say to me every day and he would sit right next to me at my desk, and we’d have little conversations every day. So I miss that, I think the most, not having him there every day.”

Gilstrap is still continuing the conversations sharing this message “Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m OK.”

He has an entire army of supporters behind him.

Busby said: “I had an envelope last night just for my class, and when they came in and started donating their $1 for Justin, I saw very few dollars. It was all $5 and things like that because I knew that he had touched their lives.”

The support for Gilstrap goes beyond Euchee Creek. His mom says even strangers have shown their love. He was back in surgery Friday. His next surgery will be on Monday.

