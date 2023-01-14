Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Staying chilly Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Warming trend into next week with rain chances returning Tuesday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be well below average this weekend, cold air moves in behind the front that brought us stormy weather Thursday and Friday. The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning, as high pressure centers itself over our area, then we can expect a gradual warm up for the upcoming week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. We can look forward to a nice warm up ahead of that storm system with highs climbing to near 60 Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A second storm system, that may end up being the biggest rain maker in our area, moves in Thursday, then skies clear with slightly cooler weather returning Friday to close out the work week. Highs are expected to remain above average.

NEXT 48 HOURS

Tonight - Clear skies, less windy and very cold. Lows in the lower to middle 20s. Winds from the northwest at 1 to 5 mph.

Sunday - Sunny and cool, but much less windy. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind from the west at 2 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night - Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Calm wind.

MLK DAY - Partly cloudy with increasing clouds through the day. Calm wind becoming southwest around 3-8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night - Mostly cloudy with lows near 40°. Calm wind becoming south around 3-6 mph after midnight.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
From left: Patrick Omar Stevens, derrick Nixon, Rickey Drayton and Raquel Stevens
Aiken County teacher among those arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road
Head Coach Zakeya Goldsberry
Greenbrier High basketball coach charged after altercation with student
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Fort Gordon...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Fort Gordon...
01/14/2023 AM Weather Forecast
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Warren-McDuffie County yesterday. Bitter cold early Saturday with...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
A tornado on Jan. 12, 2023, knocked down these trees in the area of Foster Sprouse Road.
Tornado confirmed as source of damage in McDuffie County