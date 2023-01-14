Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be well below average this weekend, cold air moves in behind the front that brought us stormy weather Thursday and Friday. The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning, as high pressure centers itself over our area, then we can expect a gradual warm up for the upcoming week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. We can look forward to a nice warm up ahead of that storm system with highs climbing to near 60 Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A second storm system, that may end up being the biggest rain maker in our area, moves in Thursday, then skies clear with slightly cooler weather returning Friday to close out the work week. Highs are expected to remain above average.

NEXT 48 HOURS

Tonight - Clear skies, less windy and very cold. Lows in the lower to middle 20s. Winds from the northwest at 1 to 5 mph.

Sunday - Sunny and cool, but much less windy. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind from the west at 2 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night - Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Calm wind.

MLK DAY - Partly cloudy with increasing clouds through the day. Calm wind becoming southwest around 3-8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night - Mostly cloudy with lows near 40°. Calm wind becoming south around 3-6 mph after midnight.

