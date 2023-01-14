Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be well below average this weekend, cold air moves in behind the front that brought us the stormy weather Thursday and Friday. The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning, as high pressure centers itself over our area, then we can expect a gradual warm up for the upcoming week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. We can look forward to a nice warm up ahead of that storm system with highs climbing to near 60 Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A second storm system, that may end up being the biggest rain maker in our area, moves in Thursday, then skies clear with slightly cooler weather returning Friday to close out the work week.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, breezy and quite chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Saturday Night - Clear skies, less windy and very cold. Lows in the lower to middle 20s. Winds from the northwest at 1 to 5 mph.

Sunday - Sunny and cool, but much less windy. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind from the west at 2 to 6 mph.

Your Chilly Weekend Forecast

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.