What Augusta ex-mayor says about latest news reports

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Mayor Hardie Davis was is responding to news that Georgia Tech dropped him as a professor and that he tried to give himself access to his city email account after he left office.

Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for Davis.

“It’s unfortunate that a series of unfounded allegations have put on hold a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to the institution that made me the individual I am today. I hope that when these allegations are proven to be baseless that I will have another opportunity to teach at my beloved alma mater,” he said in a statement issued Friday afternoon through the L.A.-based Red Banyan public relations firm.

He also issued a response to news reports that in his waning days of office, he signed an executive order giving himself access to his city email account for several weeks.

Despite the order, the city cut off his access after he left office Dec. 31.

“While many cities, like Atlanta, Houston, and Washington DC have established a formal period of time for outgoing mayoral administrations to ensure a smooth transition of people and information to the next administration, the City of Augusta does not,” he said. “When I assumed office, the transition for my team was not as smooth, and I did not want that to be the case for future administrations. So, to prevent any interruption in city business, I issued an executive order to establish a two-month period that would allow me and my staff access to our city emails and office space as needed to help Mayor Johnson hit the ground running and set him up for success from day one.”

Davis’ statements came from a PR firm that apparently handles damage control, among other things.

“We have two main types of clients: Those who want to get into the press—and those who need to get out,” red Banyan says on its website.” The company also claims to “contain crises and manage social media meltdowns for a wide range of industries.”

Georgia Tech’s decision to suspend Davis’ professorship was communicated in an email from School of Public Policy Chair Cassidy Sugimoto informing Davis of the suspension.

The email states that if he’s cleared of wrongdoing, the suspension may be reconsidered.

News 12 obtained a copy of the email from the school:

Email to Hardie Davis from Georgia Tech (Contributed)

Among the ethics allegations against Davis, he was accused of misusing thousands of dollars in campaign funds and not filing campaign contribution disclosure reports on time for multiple years in a row.

An investigation was also launched over concerns that he may have paid for a series of billboards from back in 2018 encouraging voters to approve a location for the new James Brown Arena in south Augusta.

A whistleblower said Davis assigned city staff members tasks related to his reelection back in 2018 .

Also, his estranged wife, Evett Davis, claimed he was having an affair with a city-paid consultant .

Davis’ last day in office was Dec. 31. He couldn’t run for reelection due to term limits, and Garnett Johnson is now mayor.

