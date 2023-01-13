Tornado confirmed as source of damage in McDuffie County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado is to blame for storm damage that happened Thursday in McDuffie County.

A day after severe storm systems swept through the CSRA and much of the rest of Georgia, crews from the federal agency were on the ground in McDuffie and Warren counties examining the damage.

Although tornado warnings were issues Thursday as radar and storm spotters indicated tornadoes, National Weather Service crews need to go to the scene to confirm whether a twister touched down.

In at least one of the locations, it did, according to the teams. They hadn’t yet determined the rating of the tornado.

News 12 sent up a drone that showed a tree had been knocked down in front of a home, and then several trees had been toppled in a wooded area behind it in the area of Foster Sprouse Road.

Crews also planned to visit Warren and Columbia counties.

The tornado’s potential path spans from Warren County, into McDuffie County, then across Clarks Hill Lake and into South Carolina past Edgefield.

The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey Friday in McDuffie and Columbia counties (wrdw)

Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency as a result of the weather.

And the Augusta Fire Department has announced that the Savannah River lock and dam is closed Friday morning due to hazardous river conditions after Thursday’s severe storms. The agency also said the south ramp is closed.

