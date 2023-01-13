Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Non-profit offers free K9 service dog training for veterans

For more than a decade, a local non-profit has been offering free service animal training to...
For more than a decade, a local non-profit has been offering free service animal training to veterans.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For more than a decade, a local non-profit has been offering free service animal training to veterans.

We stopped by a training class to bring us more about the program.

These dogs are in training to be service animals for veterans like Andrea Triplett.

Triplett says, “I went from living on Fort Gordon and not leaving my apartment to you know, now working again, to being able to do that was huge, you know, being able to get most of my life back.”

MORE | Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teen

Her first service dog is ready to retire, so she is training Ziggy to help her with anxiety, and warn her about health conditions like migraines.

“These dogs help us and there’s more to it than just pet,” Triplett says.

“They’ll alert you and they’ll know you,” Amy McGowan says after recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

McGowan says, “I had to learn everything all over again, how to walk how to talk, how to think.”

She is training her first service animal Oliver to help her with her triggers.

MORE | Augusta school launches book vending machine to inspire kids

McGowan says, “He’s the kind of dog that you can see all he wants to do is please me, he’s a great comfort dog. He can sense things. He knows when I’m sick.”

It’s all through the non-profit organization, Veterans K9 Solutions.

Jerry Lyda, a co-founder of Veterans K9 Solutions, says, " We have this service to help them. and we appreciate that we appreciate what they’ve done for our country.”

And the veterans appreciate it and encourage anyone in need of help to take that step too.

McGowan shares, “They have been truly wonderful here. I highly recommend it to anybody.”

Triplett shares, “Sometimes service members are afraid to reach out for that help and to have that animal could make a huge difference in your life.”

To inquire about the program call 706- 832-4144.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
This was the view at Clarks Hill Lake as a strong storm system moved through the area late in...
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

Latest News

Three schools for higher learning teamed up for a special Martin Luther King Junior...
MLK historian speaks at tri-college celebration
Three schools for higher learning teamed up for a special Martin Luther King Junior...
MLK historian speaks at tri-college celebration
Kenneth Poston
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
Sheresa Smith, 16.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 16-year-old
Kadarrien Hutto
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest