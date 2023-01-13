4 people arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.

The boy was found early Jan. 3 at Blackstone Camp Road and Atomic Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

He was “completely unclothed and the victim appeared to have been brutally beaten,” a deputy wrote in a report on the incident.

A deputy tried to speak with the victim but he was hard to understand because his face was so swollen, a deputy wrote.

Deputies learned the teen had been lying on the side of the road all night.

On Wednesday, investigators executed search warrants at 339 Edisto Drive in North Augusta and 692 Swamp Road in Beech Island.

As the investigation progressed, investigators were able to identify Patrick Omar Stevens, 36, of North Augusta, and Derrick Lydale Nixon, 32, of Beech Island, as suspects involved in the assault, according to deputies.

During the search of both locations, investigators seized a couple of pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, anabolic steroids, fentanyl and numerous firearms.

Stevens was arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, violation of drug distribution law, four counts of possession of a controlled substance (dextroamphetamine, concerta and vyvanse), possession of anabolic steroids 100 doses or more, possession of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute near a school and unlawful neglect of a child.

Nixon was arrested on a charge of and presenting a firearm.

Also arrested was Rickey Drayton, 62, on two counts of possession of cocaine first offense, operating a stash house and possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense.

Raquel Stevens, 35, was arrested on charges of possession of anabolic steroids 100 doses or more, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law possession with the intent to distribute of controlled substance near a school, unlawful neglect of a child.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken Department of Public Safety and ATF Rage Unit assisted with the investigation.

