Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

MLK historian speaks at tri-college celebration

Three schools for higher learning teamed up for a special Martin Luther King Junior celebration, today.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three schools for higher learning teamed up for a special Martin Luther King Junior celebration, today.

Students and staff from Augusta Tech, Augusta University and Paine College gathered at Paine College Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel.

Dr. Lewis Baldwin was the keynote speaker.

MORE | Annual tri-college celebration kicks off MLK holiday weekend

Dr. Baldwin is a historian, author and professor, specializing in the history of black churches.

Baldwin says, “I’ve been teaching and writing on Dr. King for more than 40 years. I’ve published a number of books on him and his life and I’ve spoken across the nation.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
This was the view at Clarks Hill Lake as a strong storm system moved through the area late in...
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

Latest News

Three schools for higher learning teamed up for a special Martin Luther King Junior...
MLK historian speaks at tri-college celebration
Kenneth Poston
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
Sheresa Smith, 16.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 16-year-old
Kadarrien Hutto
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest