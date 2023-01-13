MLK historian speaks at tri-college celebration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three schools for higher learning teamed up for a special Martin Luther King Junior celebration, today.

Students and staff from Augusta Tech, Augusta University and Paine College gathered at Paine College Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel.

Dr. Lewis Baldwin was the keynote speaker.

Dr. Baldwin is a historian, author and professor, specializing in the history of black churches.

Baldwin says, “I’ve been teaching and writing on Dr. King for more than 40 years. I’ve published a number of books on him and his life and I’ve spoken across the nation.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.