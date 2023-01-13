Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Michael Myers wanted by sheriff’s office on Friday the 13th

A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man named Michael Myers is on their wanted list.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

The sheriff’s office said it’s pure coincidence that they listed the 44-year-old as wanted on Friday the 13th.

Myers happens to have the same name as the movie character from the “Halloween” movie franchise.

Georgia authorities said his last known address is in the Savannah area.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with further information on the wanted man to contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
This was the view at Clarks Hill Lake as a strong storm system moved through the area late in...
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

Latest News

When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Harlem High School in Georgia
5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School
City leaders are working to finalize a contract with Gold Cross to determine the future of...
City leaders, Gold Cross work to finalize agreement to determine future of services
Passers-by walk near the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture "The Embrace," a memorial to Dr. Martin...
MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to racial equity