Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man uses pillowcase signs to deter criminals from smashing his truck windows

Martin Schott is hoping the new handmade sign on his truck will stop thieves from breaking its windows again. (Source: WDSU, Martin Schott, CNN)
By Kourtney Williams, WDSU
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) – A New Orleans man tired of having his vehicle broken into over and over again came up with a low-budget solution.

Martin Schott is hoping the new handmade sign on his truck will stop thieves from breaking its windows again.

Schott has had his Ford F-150 stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Once, it was returned to him with seven bullet holes in it and was under active investigation in an attempted murder case, he said.

Each time he has to get his window fixed, Schott said it costs him $300. So, he figured putting a sign up might stop this from happening yet again.

“If there’s any way to communicate to these people there’s nothing in the truck worth of value, how can we do that?” Schott said.

So, he got creative – he went to Walmart and wrote “Don’t break, nothing to steal” in black marker. The pillowcase now covers the truck’s windows when Schott parks the vehicle.

“Hopefully it communicates to whoever wants to break into the vehicle that there is nothing of value, and do not break the window,” he said.

The city council has also introduced an ordinance to require all parking lots in the Central Business District and French Quarter to have attendants for security reasons.

“In general, I’m just tired of this sort of activity by young people and older who choose to vandalize others’ possessions,” Councilman Eugene Green said.

Schott isn’t sure how long he will keep up the pillowcase sign, but for now, it’s staying put.

“I’ll keep it on there until some of this stops, but I don’t know what else to do,” Schott said.

Only time will tell if Schott’s idea deters the criminals.

Copyright 2023 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
This was the view at Clarks Hill Lake as a strong storm system moved through the area late in...
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

Latest News

Beaten
4 people charged after teen found beaten
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Harlem High School in Georgia
5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School
City leaders are working to finalize a contract with Gold Cross to determine the future of...
City leaders, Gold Cross work to finalize agreement to determine future of services