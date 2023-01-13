Submit Photos/Videos
‘It’s dangerous’: Speeding on Olive Road raises concern for drivers

People who work on Olive Road say hearing about the crash upset them, but it doesn't surprise them.

By Sydney Hood
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within 24 hours, cars hit seven people in the Augusta area. Six of those were on Olive Road, and another on Tobacco Road.

We took a look at what neighbors call a dangerous speedway that needs more enforcement.

It’s not uncommon for drivers to speed down the road, according to those we spoke to. After several people were hit, drivers are calling for change.

“You can hear people literally flying down this road faster than 35 miles per hour,” said KiKi Bey, Ez Grocery.

We heard from a woman thankful to be alive after narrowly escaping that crash.

“Every time I close my eyes, I just see it. I’m just trying to not see it. You can’t undo what happened,” said LaShawn Vines.

People who work on Olive Road say hearing about the crash upset them, but it doesn’t surprise them.

Bey said: “It’s like they have no respect for the speed limit. This is every day. Every single day.”

It’s raising concern for people like Bey, who preferred talking off-camera.

“It’s dangerous, especially when you have the high school and the middle school right there. And the kids, they’re walking home all the time,” she said.

Charles Gore travels on Olive Road daily and says change is long needed.

“Something really has to be done,” he said. “They’re just flying across the street just doing what they want to do.”

Leaving drivers with one plea so this doesn’t happen again.

“How can you miss that many people standing in the road? It’s just awful. They need to really do something about this,” said Gore.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

