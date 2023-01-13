Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:

Akeem Ajmia Lanier , 34, of Metter, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Dexcadrick Graddy , 25, of Dublin, charged with distribution of fentanyl; distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute metonitazine (a fentanyl analog), and eutylone (bath salts); possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and metonitazine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Milton Parker III , 36, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Floyd , 30, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reginald General Jackson , 36, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tyrique Marquez Mills , 25, of Waycross, Ga., charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Robert Sanders , 65, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tony Lavardo Blount Jr ., 32, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Terrance Webster Dunn, 32, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Meanwhile, these local defendants recently have been adjudicated on federal charges:

James Wayne Cooper Jr., 37, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 44 months in prison and fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Burke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cooper in October 2020 after he drove into a field and attempted to run away from a traffic stop. Deputies found a loaded pistol in Cooper’s vehicle.

Cody Truitt Devore , 24, of Sylvania, was sentenced to 32 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Devore was on federally supervised release from a prior firearms conviction in January 2022 when Columbia County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop and found two rifles in his vehicle.

Christopher Donnell Crumbley, 34, of Waynesboro, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Burke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Crumbley on outstanding criminal warrants in Dec. 2021 and found three pistols in his possession.

Dontrell Kydreek Mathis , 30, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies found two pistols in Mathis’ vehicle after a traffic stop in Aug. 2022.

Trevor Elijah Walker , 24, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve arrest warrants on Walker in November 2019 when he ran away, dropping a pistol as he fled.

Windsor Hodge , 64, of Martinez, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies searched Hodge’s residence on a warrant in January 2022 and found 13 firearms. Hodge previously was convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a felony.

Deontre Hubert , 28, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hubert had a pistol in his waistband in June 2022 when pulled over by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies for a traffic violation. He previously was convicted in state court of involuntary manslaughter, a felony.

Marshall Lee Cushman , 39, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent retrieved a rifle from an Avera residence in September 2021, and Cushman admitted leaving the gun there. Cushman has multiple prior felony convictions.

Titus Nathaniel Travis , 23, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Travis was on probation from a prior felony conviction in June 2022 when Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies, FBI agents and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision searched Titus’ residence and found two pistols and a rifle. Travis is a member of a Bloods-affiliated criminal street gang.

David Alexander Harris, 42, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession with intent to sistribute eutylone and cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Harris in March 2020 after finding him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle at a traffic light. A pistol was lying in Harris’ lap.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.