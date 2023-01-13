Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for tornadoes, severe storms
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of any potential tornado and severe weather impacts.
Throughout this evening, Marty’s and my thoughts will return to those impacted by today’s severe storms and tornadoes.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 12, 2023
I have declared a State of Emergency and ordered all relevant agencies to respond with an all-hands-on-deck approach to the affected communities. pic.twitter.com/CSSMCXFBuA
