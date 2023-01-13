Submit Photos/Videos
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for tornadoes, severe storms

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of any potential tornado and severe weather impacts.

MORE | Tornado warnings issued as storms take aim at CSRA

Columbia Co. says they followed ‘the protocol’ leading up to vicious dog attack
Woman describes terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
