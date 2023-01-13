Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

Kadarrien Hutto
Kadarrien Hutto(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities.

According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken.

MORE | 4 people arrested after teen found naked, beaten on side of road

The owner of the shed told deputies two of the people were family members trying to steal a four-wheeler that’s been the subject of contention.

A nearby neighbor noticed the prowlers and set off his car alarm, scaring them enough to return to a 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

Moments later, they returned and the neighbor again set off his car alarm.

The alarm scared the prowlers again, but they fired gunshots at the residence while running back to their truck, according to deputies. The victim, his wife, and two children were in the home.

Kadarrien Hutto, 20, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
This was the view at Clarks Hill Lake as a strong storm system moved through the area late in...
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

Latest News

Three schools for higher learning teamed up for a special Martin Luther King Junior...
MLK historian speaks at tri-college celebration
Three schools for higher learning teamed up for a special Martin Luther King Junior...
MLK historian speaks at tri-college celebration
Kenneth Poston
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
Sheresa Smith, 16.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 16-year-old