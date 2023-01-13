Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities.

According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken.

The owner of the shed told deputies two of the people were family members trying to steal a four-wheeler that’s been the subject of contention.

A nearby neighbor noticed the prowlers and set off his car alarm, scaring them enough to return to a 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

Moments later, they returned and the neighbor again set off his car alarm.

The alarm scared the prowlers again, but they fired gunshots at the residence while running back to their truck, according to deputies. The victim, his wife, and two children were in the home.

Kadarrien Hutto, 20, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.