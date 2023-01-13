Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Friday will be in the mid-40s and then highs will struggle to climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows Saturday will be near the freezing mark in the low 30s. Sunshine will return Saturday with cooler than average high temps in the low 50s. Back below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday and highs will remain cool in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures turn more seasonal Monday with morning lows near 30 and afternoon highs near 60. Mostly sunny skies expected Monday, but rain is back in the forecast by Tuesday next week. Keep it here for updates.

