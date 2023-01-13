Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will see the chance for a few sprinkles this evening into early tonight as an upper level disturbance tracks over the region. Clouds will gradually clear out late tonight. Overnight lows will be chilly in the mid to low 30s.

Morning lows Saturday will be near the freezing mark in the low 30s. Sunshine will return Saturday with cooler than average high temps in the low 50s. Winds will stay a little breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

Well below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the mid-20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday and highs will remain cool in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 3-8 mph.

Temperatures will be cold again early Monday with morning lows in the mid-20s. Afternoon highs will be more seasonal for the MLK Holiday near 60. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday.

Showers are back in the forecast Tuesday as our next front pushes into the region. Afternoon highs Tuesday will be warmer in the mid-60s.

Waking up below freezing the next few mornings as winter temps make a return. (WRDW)

