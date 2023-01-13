Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teen

Sheresa Smith.
Sheresa Smith.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager.

Officials say Sheresa Smith left her home after telling her family she was going to the movies with her boyfriend on Jan. 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, blue sneakers, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Columbia County Investigations Division at (706) 541-1044 or dispatch at (706) 541-2800.

