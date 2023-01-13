Submit Photos/Videos
City leaders, Gold Cross work to finalize agreement to determine future of services

By Taylor Martin
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost a year of contract negotiations and two weeks since the agreement between Gold Cross and Augusta expired.

City leaders are working to finalize a contract with Gold Cross to determine the future of their services in the area.

District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett says if they disagree on Tuesday, they’re not sure what comes next.

“People should be concerned that we lose ambulance service because there’s no backup plan. Gold Cross is the sole provider here,” he said.

Steven Smith with Gold cross says because of the rising costs of everything, it will be impossible for them to continue service in Augusta without the financial support of the commission.

Garrett says it’s their goal to have a good relationship with Gold Cross and use the contract as a means of accountability for Gold Cross and commissioners.

“Within that contract. I think there are some actually some penalties that if they don’t meet certain response times over, you know, their reporting periods, then they can actually be fined for that,” he said.

Garrett says the commission wants people to feel comfortable and know an ambulance is coming when they need it.

Gold Cross says if they can not come to an agreement, they’ll have to make some tough decisions.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

