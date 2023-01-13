Blythe mayor quits, slamming officials who have ‘personal agenda’

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Blythe’s mayor announced his resignation this week, citing events at this week’s City Council meeting.

In a resignation letter posted Thursday on Facebook, Curt St. Germaine said he was “stepping down for personal reasons and wish the city all the best in the future.”

However, in a post accompanying a photo of the letter, he took aim at City Council members.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have resigned from the office of Mayor,” he said in Thursday’s post. “Last night was a perfect example of council members should not bring their personal agenda to a meeting. City Council voted 3 to 2. Councilman LaJoie and myself voted to keep our lawyer while the others voted to fire our city attorney because of their personal reasons.”

He urged voters to “do your research before voting” and to check how council members have voted on issues in the past.

“Don’t vote for someone because you know them,” he said.

He continued by saying, “I want you to know that I leave with the most professional Police Department we have ever had” and the city “has a wonderful Librarian and without the drama of a library board.”

He concluded: “Thank you for your support and I ask again to please get involved and hold your Mayor and city council accountable.”

As of the 2020 census, Blythe in southern Richmond County had a population of 774.

