Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Blythe mayor quits, slamming officials who have ‘personal agenda’

Welcome sign in Blythe, Ga.
Welcome sign in Blythe, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Blythe’s mayor announced his resignation this week, citing events at this week’s City Council meeting.

In a resignation letter posted Thursday on Facebook, Curt St. Germaine said he was “stepping down for personal reasons and wish the city all the best in the future.”

However, in a post accompanying a photo of the letter, he took aim at City Council members.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have resigned from the office of Mayor,” he said in Thursday’s post. “Last night was a perfect example of council members should not bring their personal agenda to a meeting. City Council voted 3 to 2. Councilman LaJoie and myself voted to keep our lawyer while the others voted to fire our city attorney because of their personal reasons.”

MORE | Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for tornadoes, severe storms

He urged voters to “do your research before voting” and to check how council members have voted on issues in the past.

“Don’t vote for someone because you know them,” he said.

He continued by saying, “I want you to know that I leave with the most professional Police Department we have ever had” and the city “has a wonderful Librarian and without the drama of a library board.”

He concluded: “Thank you for your support and I ask again to please get involved and hold your Mayor and city council accountable.”

As of the 2020 census, Blythe in southern Richmond County had a population of 774.

Resignation letter from Blythe mayor
Resignation letter from Blythe mayor(Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
This was the view at Clarks Hill Lake as a strong storm system moved through the area late in...
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- 'Movies at the Miller', Friday the 13th, and more!
MM
There are some new art sculptures in downtown Augusta!
MM
Poncere talks about the importance of words!
MM
William Avery is hosting a MLK Day skills clinic
MM
Katie Brooks tells us about 'Movies at the Miller'